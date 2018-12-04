Board of education names new superintendent of Eufaula City Schools

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - A new superintendent of Eufaula City Schools has been named by the board of education.
Patrick Joey Brannan Jr. was selected to take on the role.
Brannan has been an educator for 20 years including seven years as Eufaula City Schools teacher. He also served Ozark City Schools as an assistance principal, school improvement director, and principal. Brannan was the assistant superintendent for the last three and a half years.
Brannan earned a bachelor of science degree in political science and administrative certification at Troy University, and a master of science in secondary educational/social science at Auburn University Montgomery.
“It feels great to be coming back home to Eufaula,” said Brannan. “Eufaula City Schools is a great school system. I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with each staff member to help our school system reach its full potential. As we move in to the new year, I look forward to being in our school buildings and out in the community and having the opportunity to meet everyone.”
“We look forward to having Mr. Brannan back in Eufaula," said Otis Hill, board president of Eufaula City Schools. "We are excited that he brings twenty years of significant experience to this position. We were fortunate to have had five excellent candidates and would like to thank our employees for their support over the last couple of months during this transition.”
Brannan is married with two children.
