Columbus Ice Rink releases public skating hours during the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Ice Rink has announced their public skating hours during the upcoming holidays.
The holidays kick off at the Columbus Ice Rink on Sunday, Dec. 9 with “Skate with Santa” from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Admission is free and skate rental for the event is $2. Christmas Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also be available for pictures for $10.
The holiday public skating schedule is:
Christmas Eve - Closed
Christmas Day - Closed
Wednesday, Dec. 26 - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 27 - Friday, Dec. 28 - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 29 - Sunday, Dec. 30 - 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 31 - Thursday, Jan. 3 - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 6 - 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 7 - Tuesday, Jan. 8 - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Regular public skating hours of 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will resume on Thursday, Jan. 10.
Adult admission is $7, kids ages ten and under are $5 and skate rental is $3.
For more information on the Columbus Ice Rink, click here.
