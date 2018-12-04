Columbus voters head to polls for Tuesday’s run-off election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus election officials say there was record turnout during November midterm elections.
Throughout the day during December run-offs, voter turnout is proving to be much lower.
While there is no local elections, the vote will settle two statewide races from the general election.
Area voters say the day is still an important day.
“They say they don’t get involved with politics. I say politics is a part of life, your every-day life,” says Ernest Sumry Jr.
For another Columbus voter, Clidy Pratt, she says voting is a right she’s been taking advantage of for years.
“I’ve been voting since I was in high school. I was a Democrat all my life. So, I am a full-time Democrat,” Pratt.
Within 10 minutes, voters are able to cast their ballots for the two statewide races on the runoff election.
In the secretary of state race, Brad Raffensberger, a Republican lawmaker, is against Democrat John Barrow, a former congressman..
Republican Chuck Eaton is facing Democrat Lindy Miller in the Public Service Commission runoff.
The four are going head to head in a final culmination of a busy election year.
It’s an opportunity that has a deep meaning for some area voters.
“It means you are alive. It means that people who are not alive died for this privilege to be afforded for all people,” says Sumry.
Along with Tuesday’s vote, Georgia’s secretary of state agreed Friday to extend the deadline for accepting absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots postmarked by Dec. 4 and received by Dec. 7 will be counted.
