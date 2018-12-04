Construction projects and teacher transfer policy discussed at MCSD board meeting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Construction projects were up for debate Monday night at the Muscogee County School Board meeting.
Board members agreed to move forward with a $600,000 upgrade of the Columbus High School auditorium. The money comes from tax dollars through the 2015 Special Purpose Local Purpose Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Power adjustments are need for additions to be added to Shaw High School.
The school board also discussed the district’s transfer police for teachers on whether to move up the period when teachers can go to another school in Muscogee County.
"I'm not concerned with even the transfer list when people transfer from one school to the next. I'm really not overly concerned about that because I think people, you know, it has to be a match," said Pat Hugely Green, District 1 board member.
A report recognizing the damage of the Columbus Museum and its new roof was also on the board’s agenda.
