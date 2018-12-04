CPD investigating several armed robberies across the city

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several armed robberies have recently occurred across Columbus and police are investigating them.
Officers responded to calls of an armed robbery on Mellon St. The incident reportedly took place at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Police are also investigating a residential robbery that took place in the 3200 block of Plateau Dr. at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 3. According to police, the case is also being investigated as a potential home invasion.
Police were also called to the intersection of 10th Ave. and 18th St. at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 in reference to a theft involving a gun.
Another armed robbery took place at the Circle K gas station in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. This incident took place between 11:15 p.m. and 11:17 p.m. on Dec. 3.
An armed robbery also occurred at the Summit in the 3000 block of Macon Rd. shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 4.
The victim in this case was able to tell investigators that the suspect was a man with a tattooed face wearing a black hoodie, black pants and gold shoes. She also told police she was robbed at gunpoint before the suspect left on foot heading westbound toward Wynnton Rd.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police.
