Early College Academy in Columbus named Title I Distinguished School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Early College Academy in Columbus has been named a Title I Distinguished School by the Georgia Department of Education.
The schools receiving this recognition are considered the highest performing Title I schools in the state.
Schools with the distinguished recognition are among the top five percent of schools in the state, according to their most recent College and Career Readiness Performance Index.
Early College Academy, and all other recipient schools, will be eligible to apply for the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program award in 2019.
Dr. Michael Forte was named Principal of Early College Academy in May 2017.
“After receiving this news, through my elation and joy, I personally congratulated our staff and paused to thank God, who has truly blessed me,” said Forte. “We are very appreciative of this honor and realize that we have a unique setting that allows us to maximize the learning opportunities for our students. We would like to thank everyone who has recognized our school for this achievement.”
