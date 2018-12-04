Fort Benning Estates mobile home park in Columbus officially condemned

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus mobile home park has officially been condemned by city officials.
Director of Building Inspections and Code Enforcement John Hudgison says that following a pop-up visit to the property today, it has been deemed unfit for people to live in.
Hudgison says that sewer issues have gotten worse since his previous visit less than two weeks ago with eight units backed up with sewer build-up underneath trailers.
At this time, city officials are telling renters to make arrangements to begin moving.
As of now, there is no concrete date as to when they should be moved from the mobile home park.
City officials are in talks with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley to help people get relocated.
