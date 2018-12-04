Ft. Benning volunteer little league coach surprised with Super Bowl

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A family was surprised with Super Bowl tickets at Fort Benning Monday night.
David Lacy and his family are volunteer coaches for the youth football and basketball league at Fort Benning. He was recommended for the honor by organizers of the little league for doing such a great job with the children.
Lacy was given the tickets at the Little League Award Banquet. He had no idea he would be surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl that’s coming up in Atlanta.
“They told me to come forth. I didn’t know, I had no clue. I thought we were getting a volunteer award, but I guess it was such more,” said Lacy.
He has coached for years at Fort Benning and says the biggest game he’s ever been to was a college football game. Lacy says he can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of the Super Bowl.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.