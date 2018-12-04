Georgia voters head to the polls in runoff elections

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Voters across the state of Georgia are heading to the polls to cast their vote in runoff elections.
In the November general election, Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat John Barrow received more votes than Libertarian Smythe Duval, but neither secured enough votes to become the next Secretary of State.
Raffensperger received 49.1 percent of the votes, Barrow received 48.6 percent and Duval secured 2.2 percent.
Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton was up for re-election for the Public Service Commission’s 3rd District, but he and Democrat Lindy Miller did not receive enough votes to secure the election.
Eaton received 49.8 percent of the votes in the general election, Miller received 47.5 percent and Libertarian Ryan Graham got 2.7 percent.
If you are unsure where your polling location is, you can check here.
