Health and Wellness Expo coming to Columbus for National Cancer Screening Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This week is National Cancer Screening Week and because of that an expo that wants to make sure you are healthy is coming to Columbus.
Goodwill is putting on a Health and Wellness Expo alongside sponsors like Piedmont Columbus Regional, Amerigroup and Forrest B. Johnson and Associates.
The Dec. 5 event will feature two mobile units, one from Piedmont Columbus Regional and another from Amerigroup.
There will also be more than 25 resources like diabetes education, cancer and stroke screenings, dental associations and blood pressure checks available.
The event at the Goodwill Career Center located at 2601 Cross Country Dr. in Columbus will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run through 2:00 p.m.
The event is completely free because it is their goal to provide health resources to community that many may not normally be able to afford.
