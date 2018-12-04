Strong Storm System This Weekend...

This will not last... Clouds will quickly swallow the Valley on Friday as a strong storm system exits the Desert SW, and low pressure develops over Texas. The low will strengthen as it races eastward across the N Gulf Coast this weekend, passing south of the Valley. Rain will quickly overspread on Saturday, becoming heavy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the cold air from this week never had a chance to leave, and because the low is passing south of us, warm air won’t get a chance to move in. This means SAT/SUN will be MISERABLE, featuring highs in the 40′s with rain! Yikes! Winds will shift out of the NE Sunday night into Monday, bringing in colder air, and with some wrap-around moisture, can’t rule out a brief period of non-accumulating wintry mix for our extreme northern counties. We’ll see, as there are a lot of details that must be ironed out. Cold weather looks to continue to start next week.