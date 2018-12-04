Winter vibes return to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Winter vibes have returned across the Valley Tuesday as we wake up to a more seasonable December morning. Over the next few days, highs will over right around the low 50s with plenty of sunshine in the mix.
Mornings will especially run on the cold and frosty side as lows easily drop down into the low 30s and upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday mornings; however, by Friday more clouds stream in ahead of rain chances back in the forecast over the weekend.
A strong area of low pressure will slide across the Gulf Coast Saturday, bringing the potential for heavy rain Saturday and lingering showers into Sunday. With chilly air lingering over the weekend, the question comes if temperatures would get cold enough to support any wintry precipitation. That looks like more of a possibility across north Georgia and Alabama, but we’ll continue to monitor and fine-tune that forecast in the coming days.
Regardless, the pattern looks cold over the next 9 days!
