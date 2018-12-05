Baker Middle School in Columbus names winner of spelling bee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Baker Middle School in Columbus named its spelling bee winner on Tuesday.
Ten students participated in the bee, and sixth grader Marisol Robles took home top honors. Robles correctly spelled the work ‘humanitarian.” She will now represent her school in the district spelling bee next year.
News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier was a judge for the event.
Seventh-grader Tamia Horace was runner up and will also go to the district competition as an alternate.
Congratulations to the winner and all who participated in the spelling bee.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.