Columbus realtor robbed and stabbed near popular restaurant

Columbus realtor robbed and stabbed near popular restaurant
(Source: RNN)
By Alex Jones | December 5, 2018 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 2:16 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A well-known Columbus realtor was robbed and stabbed in the parking lot across the street from a popular Columbus restaurant.

Joseph Daniel Parker, Jr., better known as Dan Parker, is part of Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan and Davis.

Officers found Parker suffering from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot across the street from Rosehill Seafood on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus.

The incident occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 4.

A statement from the realty business' Facebook page says

Friends, many of you have inquired about Dan Parker, so we thought it would be appropriate to send a quick update as facts can get murky in situations like these.
Coldwell Banker/Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis Facebook

The case is currently under investigation by the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.