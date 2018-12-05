Columbus realtor robbed and stabbed near popular restaurant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A well-known Columbus realtor was robbed and stabbed in the parking lot across the street from a popular Columbus restaurant.
Joseph Daniel Parker, Jr., better known as Dan Parker, is part of Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan and Davis.
Officers found Parker suffering from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot across the street from Rosehill Seafood on Hamilton Rd. in Columbus.
The incident occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 4.
A statement from the realty business' Facebook page says
The case is currently under investigation by the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit.
