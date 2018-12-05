Cool to End the Week; Rainy Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our forecast will get quite cold tonight with a hard freeze expected over the Chattahoochee Valley. Look for cooler than average conditions on Thursday and Friday with an increase in the clouds each day. Going into the weekend, the next storm system will impact our weather with rain becoming likely through the day on Saturday and the soaking continuing overnight into Sunday morning. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s and we could pick up 1-3" of rain out of this system as it comes through.
Going into Monday, the area of low pressure will be moving out and colder air will be moving in - this might mean some wintry weather across parts of north Georgia or north Alabama, but we don’t anticipate any problems around here. We will clear out going into early next week with another storm system poised to bring rain to the area by next Thursday and Friday.
