Fed survey cites rising concerns about trade tariffs

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell waits to address the Federal Reserve Board's 15th annual College Fed Challenge Finals in Washington. The Federal Reserve says that the U.S. economy was growing in the fall, but there were concerns about higher tariffs from a widening trade war, rising interest rates and tight labor markets. In its latest report on economic conditions around the country, the Fed says most of its 12 regions saw moderate growth through late November. Dallas and Philadelphia says growth had slowed while St. Louis and Kansas City depicted growth as slight. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (Cliff Owen)