Groundbreaking celebration held for new Phenix City housing complex

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A groundbreaking celebration was held Wednesday for a new housing complex in Phenix City.
The Phenix City housing authority announced the new construction of Whitewater Village, the first on-site revitalization phase of Riverview Court Apartments and the first major redevelopment of the authority’s historic public housing in more than 65 years.
The groundbreaking took place at the corner of 5th Avenue and 17th Street.
“These are going to be new units that are going to have an urban design because we hope to build on all the activity that will be going on here downtown Phenix City,” said Mar Mayrose, executive director of the Phenix City housing authority.
The support behind the plan is tremendous. Leaders from the city including the mayor of Phenix City came out to support the ground breaking.
The deadline for the project is November 2019.
