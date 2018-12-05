Hold your horses, PETA has a whole list of phrases you should stop saying because you’re being ‘anti-animal’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) launched its latest campaign trying to make sure you are being animal friendly.
“Unfortunately, many of us grew up hearing common phrases that perpetuate violence toward animals, such as “kill two birds with one stone,” “beat a dead horse,” and “bring home the bacon,”” according to a publication on PETA’s site.
“While these phrases may seem harmless, they carry meaning and can send mixed signals to students about the relationship between humans and animals and can normalize abuse.”
PETA isn’t leaving you holding the bag, because they’ve given a list of replacement phrases.
Instead of, “killing two birds with one stone," PETA suggests, “feeding two birds with one scone.”
Maybe stay away from, “more than one way to skin a cat," and go with, “more than one way to peel a potato” instead.
No word yet from potato organizations on how they feel about the change.
