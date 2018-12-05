Man breaks into LaGrange home, holds woman underwater in pool, police say

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her.
Officers were called to the Front St. home in connection with a woman saying an unwanted subject was trying to get into her home.
Officers located the victim who was wet and having a hard time breathing.
She stated that Allen Strozier forced his way into her home without her consent before dragging her outside and pushing her into an outside pool.
He reportedly held her head underwater, which caused her to not be able to breathe for several seconds.
The victim said Strozier left as officers approached the scene.
Police have warrants out on Strozier on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, kidnapping and cruelty to a child.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
