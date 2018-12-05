Parent company of Virginia College closing large amount of campuses in December

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Education Corporation of America, a parent company that owns campuses across the country including Virginia College in Columbus, has announced operations will discontinue at a large number of their campuses in December of 2018.
26 of the company’s campuses, including Virginia College in Columbus, are set to close.
Education Corporation of America campuses include Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute, Ecotech Institute, Golf Academy of America and Virginia College.
Virginia College in Columbus announced earlier this year that they would no longer be accepting new students after Sept. 10, 2018.
Education Corporation of America’s website says on or around Dec. 17, they will begin loading information on the transcript request process, recommendations on where to transfer, contact lists and a general Q&A.
The Columbus campus is located at 5601 Veterans Pkwy.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
