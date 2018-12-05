Pastoral Institute hosting Festival of Trees silent auction fundraiser in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Festival of Trees silent auction fundraiser is being held for the first time at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The event is hosted by the Pastoral Institute. Forty-eight tabletop wooden trees were but by the Harris County High School woodworking students and painted and decorated by local and regional artists.
Three of the threes were painted by artists in the “Home is Where the Art Is” program, which allows local artists and students to help assist individuals in the homeless community to create art.
Trees will be on display for the public to view and bid each day inside the main entrance of the Trade Center on the second-floor mezzanine. Guests can stop by Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
"I would love for people to just come out and see the trees. You'll recognize a lot of the artists names---some of the artists such as Alan Levy, a popular song writer and community member. You've got professional artists like Bruno Xuppan and Til Duncan and Kate Waddel and others," said Kimberly Rozycki, community relations at the Pastoral Institute.
Final bidding takes place Dec. 18.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.