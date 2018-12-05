Report details new allegations of Moonves' sexual misconduct

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. The New York Times says a report by CBS lawyers to board outlines more allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime chief Les Moonves. The report alleges that Moonves destroyed evidence and misled investigators as he attempted to protect his reputation and severance payments.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)