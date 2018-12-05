Valley man arrested in connection with shooting on Greenberry Circle

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - A Valley man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Valley.
30-year-old Gartavis Roshade Jackson was taken into custody without incident after allegedly shooting a man on Greenberry Circle.
He reported that he was in a vehicle talking to a woman when a man came up to the window and fired three shots into the vehicle, one of which struck him while he shielded the woman.
Officers received an anonymous tip that Jackson was in the area of 63rd St.
They then found Jackson riding in a vehicle on Cleveland Rd. and arrested him.
Investigators with the Valley Police Department interviewed Jackson before transporting him to the Chambers County Detention Facility.
