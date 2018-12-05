Winter Vibes Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The holiday season is in full-swing, and the weather certainly is fitting, although it feels more like January than early December. Highs will barely climb into the low 50s this afternoon, and drop drastically again overnight into the upper 20s! So, go ahead and prepare for a frosty and freezing start Thursday morning.
Although we still look cold heading into the weekend, temperatures will moderate as more clouds move in Friday before a decent round of weekend rain arrives. A developing area of low pressure will push across the Gulf Coast Saturday and Sunday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall potentially through Monday morning.
Depending upon the track of the low, areas across north Georgia and Alabama could deal with a chance of light snow and ice later in the weekend, but we’ll continue to monitor the latest model trends and see any of that wintry mix could skirt northern parts of the Valley Monday. For now though, just forecasting a bothersome cold rain. May want to get some Christmas shopping done during the week and save wrapping for the weekend! Still looking chilly even into next week.
