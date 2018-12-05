Winter Vibes Here to Stay

Depending upon the track of the low, areas across north Georgia and Alabama could deal with a chance of light snow and ice later in the weekend, but we’ll continue to monitor the latest model trends and see any of that wintry mix could skirt northern parts of the Valley Monday. For now though, just forecasting a bothersome cold rain. May want to get some Christmas shopping done during the week and save wrapping for the weekend! Still looking chilly even into next week.