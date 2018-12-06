A Bitter Cold Start to Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Bitter cold and dry air greet us Thursday morning, but the afternoon holds the promise of at least the low 50s as we slowly thaw out under mostly sunny skies. Trending toward more clouds filtering in though as we approach the weekend, setting the stage for wet weather Saturday into Monday.
Friday marks a transition day to higher rain coverage over the weekend, though temperatures will still manage to fall to the 30s in the morning. The weekend still looks chilly, but a potent low pressure system will bring in the potential for heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers are possible as early as Saturday morning though and as late as through Monday afternoon.
Though cold air will still linger, it does not look cold enough to support any wintry precipitation near our neck of the woods with highs and lows hanging out in the 40s. Not out of the question though to see a wintry mix across North Georgia. Once the rain and clouds clear out by Tuesday, the pattern remains chilly but briefly dry again until our next rainmaker moves in by next Thursday.
