Carver High School’s fine arts and theater programs hosts workshop for monologue competition
Carver High School’s fine arts and theater program hosted a workshop to prepare high school students for a monologue competition. (Gunn, Olivia)
By Olivia Gunn | December 5, 2018 at 11:21 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 11:21 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Carver High School’s fine arts and theater program hosted a workshop to prepare high school students for a monologue competition.

The August Wilson Monologue Competition is a national scholarship program presented by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. Carver High’s workshop featured acting lessons and on-on-one sessions wit the competition’s coordinator.

Following the workshop, carver High will host a citywide competition on February 1 in conjunction with the national preliminary rounds held for the Atlanta area.

"It's just a matter of informing students what their opportunities are and just because they receive a theater scholarship from this competition, they don't have to major in theater when they go to college," said Tamara Curry-Gill, fine arts chair and teacher at Carver High School.

This is the 12th year for the event.

