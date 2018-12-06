Columbus Government Center employees give back during annual blood drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Employees at the Columbus Government Center took time to give back on Thursday for their annual blood drive.
The American Red Cross encourages the community to host blood drives throughout the year to encourage individuals, organizations, and companies to save a life.
"This is my third time donating. The last donation that I gave, I was told that my blood saved a life at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. So, it was kind of a promising experience, so I wanted to give back to the community again," said Aron Torbert with human resources and the Government Center.
Government Center employees are encouraged to know exactly what hospital their blood is going to once they give.
