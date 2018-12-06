Columbus locals create NCAA sports training app to connect student athletes with trainers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Blake McLemore and Alex Tessier grew up surrounded by sports.
McLemore, a Harris County graduate and former baseball player at the University of West Georgia, partnered with Tessier to create an app that turns their passion for sports into a training product to make dreams come true.
“For the youth athletes that are taking lessons, they get to learn the latest tips and techniques from college athletes that know what it takes to get to that level," says McLemore, CEO and Co-Founder of Train Collegiate.
That’s where the Train Collegiate app comes in. The app is fully NCAA compliant and connects adults and parents of youth athletes with local, active, background-checked college athletes for in-person sport lessons. Parents search in the app by sport and location selections, and the app allows them to send lesson requests to matching athletes.
Once you’re matched, the app handles it all—scheduling lessons, in-app messaging and secures payment processing. The app automatically generates necessary NCAA documents for each lesson, which keeps the student athlete’s eligibility. Train Co. supports all NCAA except Rifle. Parent Lauren Dimitri uses the app for her eigth-year-old son who has dreams of playing sports, specifically, baseball at a higher level in the future.
“You’re sending your child out on the field with somebody who has the right credentials from a background standpoint, but they also have such an amazing background in athletics," says Dimitri.
Dimitri says the app has not only increased her son’s skills and training ability, but he now has a life-long sports mentor because of the lesson matching.
“The athlete very much wanted to see him successful in the first lesson, the second lesson, and they’ve very much built a bond.”
McLemore and Tessier say the app currently works with surrounding Chattahoochee Valley area universities for matching collegiate talent for training sessions. They explain that app users stretch from several cities in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, all the way up to Massachusetts and are continuing to grow.
“College athletes are great people. You go to games and you see them playing and its unbelievable that you could actually have a connection like that for your own family member, son, daughter," says Tessier.
