Columbus State student named inaugural winner of state-wide film scholarship

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus State University student has been named the first-ever winner of a Georgia scholarship benefiting a student pursuing a degree in film-related studies.
The Business of Film Rising Star Student Scholarship was presented by Georgia Power and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Timothy Pitts, a non-traditional student and Navy veteran, was named the winner of the $5,000 scholarship at the 2018 Business of Film event at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
“Georgia Power has worked closely with the state to help support and grow the film industry in Georgia,” said Anne Kaiser, vice president of community and economic development, Georgia Power. “We know that as the film industry grows in our state, so does the need for a diverse and experienced workforce to support it. That’s why we partnered with the Atlanta Business Chronicle on this scholarship – so we can help a deserving student right here in Georgia prepare for a successful career in film.”
Pitts' passion for photography led him to studying film at CSU and excelling in screenwriting and film production classes.
“Because of Georgia Power, the Atlanta Business Chronicle and this scholarship, I’m not only able to complete my degree but also show my children that no matter where you start in life, you can find your purpose and pursue your passion,” said Pitts.
Pitts was chosen from nominations from Columbus State University, Savannah College of Art and Design and Georgia State University.
