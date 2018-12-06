Faith-based film ‘Redeemed’ being filmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A brand new feature film is continuing to grow the film industry in Columbus.
Starting Dec. 6, the film ‘Redeemed’ will begin filming in the Fountain City.
‘Redeemed’ is a faith-based legal drama adaptation from the novel ‘Serving Justice’ by Jacqueline D. Moore.
The film stars Keisha Knight-Pulliam, who starred in ‘The Cosby Show’ as a child.
‘Redeemed’ is written and produced by tri-city native Ty Manns who will highlight several Columbus locations in the film.
The production is employing local talent and utilizing Columbus State University film production students as interns.
Filming is scheduled to end on Dec. 18.
