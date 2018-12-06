Holiday toy drive underway in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Citizens and businesses in Auburn are helping give Christmas presents to families in need.
Academy Sports + Outdoors is among those in the giving spirit. The store donated 30 bikes and helmets to the Auburn toy drive.
The toy drive has been held for 40 years and organizers say they serve between 200 and 250 families in the community every year. Volunteers will sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories and all delivers are expected to be made by the week before Christmas.
"Christmas morning to wake up with these bikes and toys, it has a huge impact on the kids,” said Auburn Police Captain Lorenza Dorsey. “Kids have no control over what goes on in the dynamic of a family. They don't know that parents may struggle to pay bills. So, for them to be able to get these toys and provide them to the kids, it’s a huge impact for the kids."
All work is done on a volunteer basis. Anyone who wishes to volunteer can call the Department of Public Safety for more information on how to get involved.
Purchased gifts are welcomed if anyone wants to donate. No monetary donations are being accepted for the toy drive.
