LaGrange police release surveillance video of November armed robbery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three men involved in an armed robbery on Nov. 23.
The incident occurred at the AAA Food on Fourth Ave. in LaGrange.
The video shows one man pull a gun on the clerk. One other suspect can also be seen in the video; the third cannot.
The clerk reported that the man who pointed a gun at her also demanded all of the money in the cash register.
The amount of money they were able to take is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 812-1000.
