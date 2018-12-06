LaGrange police release surveillance video of November armed robbery

Detective Swanson needs your help #TeamLPD. He needs information about a robbery that occurred on November 23 at AAA Food on Fourth Avenue. It was reported by the store clerk that three black male subjects entered the store, one pointed a handgun towards her and demanded that she give him all of the money in the cash register. You can see two of the males in this video. If you have any information about this case or the identity of these subjects, please contact Detective Swanson or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Case #2018113322 #identityunknown