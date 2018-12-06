Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray is named the AP Player of the Year

Murray, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior from Allen, Texas, won the award in his final year as a college athlete. The Oakland Athletics took Murray with the ninth pick in the Major League Baseball draft in June. Murray, who batted .296 with 10 home runs and 13 doubles in 50 games as the Sooners' center fielder, signed for nearly $5 million, with the A's agreeing to let him return to school and play football this season .