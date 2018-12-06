Prenatal chemical exposure tied to early puberty in girls, study says

(CNN) - Prenatal exposure to chemicals in personal care products have been tied to early puberty in girls.
That’s according to a study published in the Journal Human Reproduction.
Researchers at University of California Berkeley followed more than 300 children from before birth to adolescence to see how early environmental exposures affected their growth and development.
They found girls whose mothers had higher levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in their bodies during pregnancy, from products like makeup, soap and toothpaste, were reaching puberty quicker than others.
Researchers suspect many chemicals in personal care products can interfere with natural hormones in our bodies.
Dr Kim Harley, Associate Professor in Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, USA who led the study said, these chemicals “get into our bodies either by absorption through the skin, by being inhaled, or being ingested like lipstick.”
However, researchers admit that more research is needed.
