Red Devils overwhelm Thompson to take state football championship

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The No. 1 Central Red Devils came out of the gate fast and never let up to beat the No. 2 Thompson Warriors 52-7 to claim the AHSAA Class 7A football championship.
The game took place Wednesday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Peter Parrish earned game MVP honors by rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown and connecting on 5-of-9 passes for 78 yards and another score.
The Red Devils (14-0) found the end zone on their first two drives of the game on 5-yard run by Joseph McKay and an 8-yard run by Parrish. A’monte Spivey added a 7-yard TD run to make it a 21-0 Central lead at the half.
The Devils blew the game open with three third quarter touchdowns. After Noah Pell booted a 28-yard field goal to make it 24-0, Parrish found EJ Williams on a 24-yard TD pass, followed by two defensive touchdowns. Trevon Miller scooped up a fumble and took it 8 yards for a score, while Marquez Henry had a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Tucker Melton had a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to close out Central’s scoring.
The Red Devil defense swarmed Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for four sacks in the first half.
The state title is the second in Central High history. The Red Devils defeated West End of Birmingham in 1993 for their other championship.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.