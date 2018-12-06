Salem man dies in car crash in Chambers County, AL

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A man from Salem died Thursday morning following a car accident in Chambers County, Alabama.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Chambers County Road 83 near Chambers County 89, approximately four miles south of Lafayette.
Zachary Nelson Tyler Ford, 29, was killed when the Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a Honda Accord. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details about the accident have been released.
