Salem man dies in car crash in Chambers County, AL

By Olivia Gunn | December 6, 2018 at 6:02 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 6:06 PM

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A man from Salem died Thursday morning following a car accident in Chambers County, Alabama.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Chambers County Road 83 near Chambers County 89, approximately four miles south of Lafayette.

Zachary Nelson Tyler Ford, 29, was killed when the Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a Honda Accord. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the accident have been released.

