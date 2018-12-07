Aaron Cohn Middle School students wins spelling bee two years in a row

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) - Aaron Cohn Middle School in Midland kicked off its spelling bee Friday with 15 students participating.
The winner of the spelling bee was seventh grader Alexus Hammond. This year’s win marks the second time in a row that Hammond has won the bee. The winning word was “ligatures” and News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis served as the word pronouncer.
Sixth grader Mikayla Scott was the runner up in the bee.
Hammond will compete in the Muscogee County District spelling competition.
