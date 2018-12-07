C-SPAN tour visits CSU and Northside High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - C-SPAN made a stop in Columbus Thursday morning.
The visit was part of the network’s tour across the country.
C-SPAN’s state of the art, customized bus parked outside Columbus state University’s Carpenter’s Building in Uptown.
Inside the bus is a host of interactive software ranging from a mini TV production studio and access to exclusive interactive videos.
Organizers said the bus is a chance to give educators and students a chance to learn about their unique way of telling news.
"We love talking about non-partisan media and how C-SPAN is unique in the span of news. We are not a breaking news channel. We are more of a public affairs channel. What we do is show people what's going on, and not tell people what to think about it,” said C-SPAN representative Joel Bacon.
The CSPAN bus also made a stop at Northside High School and will be making stops in Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
