Cold & Rainy Weekend Ahead...

The primary focus in the forecast is the strong storm system moving through this weekend. Showers will continue to filter in overnight into Saturday morning with temperatures holding steady in the mid-40′s. Best chance of rain will be north before noon Saturday. As the center of the low closes in from the west, a shield of moderate to perhaps heavy rain will overspread the Valley by Saturday night. Steady rain should continue into early Sunday morning, becoming more scattered/isolated in nature by Sunday before noon. It will be breezy Saturday and Sunday as the low passes through, could see winds gust as high as 25mph. A flood watch is in effect for the Georgia side of the Valley, with up to 3″ of rain being possible across the area. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40′s Sunday and Monday. Can’t rule out a brief period of wintry mix north of Columbus sometime Monday. We look to clear out on Tuesday, with a warming trend expected through Friday. Next storm system will give us another shot at rain and storms late next week, but details remain fuzzy as of now.