Cold and Wet Weekend Headed Our Way

Today’s 20% rain chance skyrockets to 100% tomorrow as a complex storm system travels along the Gulf Coast. For the early part of the day, Saturday looks cloudy, chilly, and mainly dry, but heavy rain and windy conditions will amp up by the evening hours and stick around through Sunday morning. Scattered showers will linger across the Valley potentially through Monday, though sunshine will briefly return by Tuesday. Since our temperatures will remain safely in the 40s over the weekend, for now any threat of a wintry mix looks to remain northeast of the Valley, while we’re left with just a pesky cold rain.