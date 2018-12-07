Cold and Wet Weekend Headed Our Way

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a few days of cold and crisp sunshine, Friday marks a transition to dreary weather in route for the weekend. More clouds will move in throughout the day coupled with a few stray light rain showers, especially areas north.
Today’s 20% rain chance skyrockets to 100% tomorrow as a complex storm system travels along the Gulf Coast. For the early part of the day, Saturday looks cloudy, chilly, and mainly dry, but heavy rain and windy conditions will amp up by the evening hours and stick around through Sunday morning. Scattered showers will linger across the Valley potentially through Monday, though sunshine will briefly return by Tuesday. Since our temperatures will remain safely in the 40s over the weekend, for now any threat of a wintry mix looks to remain northeast of the Valley, while we’re left with just a pesky cold rain.
We’ll monitor the evolution of this system though as we head into Sunday and Monday, which look like the days for the best chance of any winter precipitation close by, as some remnant moisture wraps around the back side of the low pressure system. The forecast looks briefly dry and warmer (though temperatures still running below average) until another round of rain and storms moves in by Friday.
