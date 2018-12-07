Columbus businesses and schools reaching out to help Virginia College students ahead of campus closing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Virginia College campuses are officially closing their doors all-across the country, including the site in Columbus.
In the Chattahoochee Valley, other area business and schools are stepping up to help the displaced students.
Students were able to complete the current term which ended today, but many said they were left in the dark, with little direction and options available to help them graduate.
“I think it’s an unfortunate situation. I feel like it was very abrupt, very cold toward the students that invested so much time and money into this school,” said Virginia College student, John Orr.
Orr said he was one month away from graduating from the school with a business administration certificate.
The course is designed to be completed in a nine-month time frame.
“As it stands right now, I have eight months of credits I can’t do anything with. I don’t have a certificate to get into the job field that I had wanted to get into, and I am not expecting a refund of any sort from Virginia College,” said Orr.
Virginia College officials said they are continuing to work with students to ensure access to their transcripts so they can complete their studies at another school.
But, what can transfer and studies that align with their unique certificate options are hard to find, according to students.
Other area trade schools are reaching out to help, like Rivertown School of Beauty.
Administration at the cosmetology school said their doors are open to the students left in the dark, but only accepting students into their program on a case-by-case basis.
For students who need jobs, Shoe Station is inviting all Virginia College students and staff to apply for retail positions at any of their 21 stores, including the one located in Columbus.
For Orr, he said he’s one of the many still stuck trying to figure out what’s next.
“We expected to walk into a job at the end of our completion. I had one class left, now what do I do now?” said Orr.
The academic dean of Virginia College of Columbus said they are grateful for area schools reaching out to their many students.
