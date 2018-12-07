Columbus organization previously honored by former President George H.W. Bush

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As America remembers and reflects on the life of former President Georgia H. W. Bush, one legacy he leaves behind is his commitment and vision for service to others.
Bush’s Points of Light movement encourages people to serve others to make a difference. Teen Advisors Inc. was recognized in 1992 as his 987th Point of Light.
"It’s a huge honor for us to be recognized on a national scale for the service that the students at our high school were doing by going in and being lights in the darkness for their schools,” said Leigh Ann Dicesaris, development director for Teen Advisors Inc. “Giving encouragement to them and their fellow peers and just lifting up and giving them a voice and platform," she continued.
The group says while much has changed in the world since 1992, their unwavering commitment to serve and love others has not.
