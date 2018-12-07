Community Warriors help neighbors in Phenix City by handing out bags of food

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Community Warriors and Feeding the Valley Food Bank are partnering together and serving the community to make sure everyone has a meal on their table this holiday season.
“There are people that are really in need,” said Volunteer Betty Alexander.
The Community Warriors is a retired military-based group that came together with one mission- To give back. Twice a month they partner with other organizations like Feeding the Valley in order to provide food for local people in need.
“The best thing about doing this and it doesn’t matter that it’s a holiday season, when you see the look on their faces, the enjoyment and gratitude that they have when you’re passing out food it will make you come back and continue doing what you’re doing," said Community Warriors President Hai Clay.
Hundreds of cars line up for the volunteers to place their bags of food in their car. The Community Warriors group says their focus now is finding projects that will have a big impact in the community and help people come together.
“It gives you a sense of thankfulness each day that we can get out and help someone just lighten the load and give them a sense of not having to worry about what they’re going to eat that day,” said Seneca Mosley, another volunteer.
The Warriors say as long as there’s a need in the community, they will be present as long as possible.
The Community Warriors hand out food every third Saturday in Columbus and every fourth Saturday in Phenix City.
