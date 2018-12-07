Fans react to Central High’s championship win; plans for community celebration announced

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It is something that has not been accomplished in more than 20 years, but Wednesday night, the Central High School Red Devils of Phenix City won the AHSAA Class 7A championship.
Fans are showing their support all around the Chattahoochee Valley.
They say it’s not only a win for the team, but for the entire community.
“It’s a really big deal for everyone in town,” says a Central High School student.
Less than 24 hours after taking home the big trophy, Ladonia, and Phenix City shopping centers were transformed.
Signs are rewritten to show celebratory support and new and old fans decorated in paraphernalia.
“We’re excited. The city of Phenix City is excited. We have been waiting a long time for this to happen again,” says Isaiah Sumbry.
For Sumbry, his love and support for the team goes back many years.
Sumbry, along with all of his children are all former students of Central High.
“I was there 25 years ago with my three-year-old daughter, and last night I was in Auburn celebrating with them again,” says Sumbry.
The last time the Red Devils made it to this stage, they defeated West End of Birmingham in 1993 for their other championship.
Sumbry says Wednesday night just adds to the winning tradition at the school.
Others say they are just proud to call the Red Devils their number one high school team.
“I’m just proud of the guys, proud of the coaches. I mean, they executed. They came out there, they played outstanding. 52-7. It wasn’t really a game,” said former Central High football player, Cedric Cotton.
Officials at Phenix City Schools say the team was “well-represented” during the championship game.
An official championship celebration is scheduled for Garrett-Harrison Stadium Thursday Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
The event will be in parade fashion and feature the Red Devil Regiment, Cheerleaders, and the Dazzlin' Devils Dancers.
Season and championship highlights will be shown on the jumbo-tron.
Fans will also be given an opportunity to take a picture with the trophy.
The team will also be recognized by city leaders and officials.
