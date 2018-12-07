Ft. Benning hosts annual tree lighting ceremony

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - An annual tree lighting event was held in Fort Benning Thursday.
Fort Benning’s tree lighting ceremony featured food, toy giveaways, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Maj. General Gary Brito and guests lit the tree.
"Anything we can do for Fort Benning and the community that supports us so greatly is a great thing to do. As you all know it’s out centennial year as well, so anything you can do to for the great soldiers that continue to give back to the Army and continue giving back to the Maneuver Center of Excellence is a great thing," said Brito.
The MCOE Band also performed several Christmas themed songs at the ceremony.
