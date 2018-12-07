Health with Dr. Paula: Maternal mortality rates rising in U.S., GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More women in the United States are dying of pregnancy-related complications than any other developed country in the world.
The state of Georgia leads the U.S. in these deaths with approximately 40 per every 100,000 live births.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says that in other developed countries, maternal mortality rates are declining.
These women are dying. Dr. Paula says, because of hemorrhage, which can cause high blood pressure and damage to organs like the kidneys and liver.
The best practice for pregnant women is to speak up if something does not feel right, so that hemorrhaging can be detected and treated more rapidly.
Dr. Paula also suggests that pregnant women take part in pre-natal care.
