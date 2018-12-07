Highly-decorated Marine identified as deceased in mid-air collision off Japan

(CNN) - The Marine pulled from the water following a mid-air collision of two U.S. planes off the coast of Japan Thursday is identified as 28-year-old Capt. Jahmar F. Resilard.
Resilard was from Miramar, FL, and served as an F/A-18 pilot with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242.
The squadron is stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.
Resilard was a highly decorated Marine; he received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.
One other Marine who was rescued was in fair condition Thursday.
Five other crewmembers are still missing after a F/A 18 fighter jet and a KC-130 collided. The KC-130 is a long-range refueling tanker.
The search for the missing five crewmembers is ongoing.
