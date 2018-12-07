Housing developer denies funding for apartment complex on Hilton Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -An Atlanta-based apartment developer may be out of a plan to build an affordable housing complex at the corner of Wynnton Road and Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
Tyler Prichard, the organizer of Help Save the Hilton, says the community is happy about the decision made by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to deny tax credits that would be used to finance the 84-unit apartment complex.
“We’re thrilled with the decision. At this point, we think that this provides us with an opportunity to continue to promote sustainable and unique development here,” says Prichard.
Prichard says they’re continuing to fight for a community beneficial alternative to an apartment complex in midtown. They’ve raised more than $100,000 to fund the effort for Help Save the Hilton. TBG Residential says they are now looking into a 30-day opportunity to appeal the decision from the DCA.
“We’re surprised that we were denied the allocation of credits. We’re just trying to understand why we were denied,” says Kevin Buckner, president of TBG Residential.
TBG Residential says they will have an informal meeting with the DCA for better understanding. Although a final decision hasn’t been made on the development, Buckner says they’re still exploring opportunities in Columbus.
“We certainly like the Columbus market and we’re going to continue to look at other areas for the 2019 round. We would like to be a part of this city. We like this city and we like the people running this city. They’ve been really helpful,” says Buckner.
The denial comes after a letter of opposition was sent to the DCA from Help Save the Hilton as well as a letter from Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and a resolution from the Columbus City Council not recommending the development.
“I think it’s our desire and the community’s hope that a development does eventually come to this property that is as unique as the property itself,” says Prichard.
TBG Residential says the affordable housing complex would cost around $16 million to build. Right now, both parties are working to prepare for the final outcome.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.