Several schools in Muscogee County recognized for academic achievements

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Several schools in Muscogee County were recognized for their academic achievements.
Two district schools were recognized with Statewide Accountability Awards (SSAS) and 20 schools were designated as “Beating the Odds” by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSHA).
The SSAS awards are broken down in two categories: Greatest Gains and Highest Performing.
Britt David Magnet Academy and Columbus High School were awarded the Silver Greatest Gains Award and Platinum Highest Performing Award.
Awards are given to schools with high academic performance and/or high academic growth. Data from the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) was used to determine the awards.
“I am very pleased with the tremendous work being done by these school communities. This recognition distinguishes them as leaders within schools having similar characteristics throughout the state for which they and we, as a community, can and should be very proud,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education.
“Beating the Odds” is a statistical analysis that compares a school’s actual performance on the CCRPI with the performance of schools across the state with similar characteristics. Schools that perform higher are considered “Beating the Odds.”
The following schools in Muscogee County are designated “Beating the Odds”:
- Aaron Cohn Middle School
- Carver High School
- Clubview Elementary School
- Columbus High School
- Double Churches Elementary School
- Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy
- Early College Academy of Columbus at Waverly Terrace
- Eddy Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Gentian Elementary School
- Hardaway High School
- Lonnie Jackson Academy
- Mathews Elementary School
- Midland Middle School
- Richards Middle School
- Rigdon Road Elementary School
- St. Mary’s Elementary Magnet Academy
- Veterans Memorial Middle School
- Waddell Elementary School
