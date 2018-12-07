Storm brings flood fears to Southern California burn areas

Kirby Kotler, who has lived in his home on Pacific Coast Highway for all of his 57 years, talks about how he first saved his home in the Woolsey Fire, then kept flooding from taking it in recent rains in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) (AP)